ATLANTA — Before they were paired against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night, starter Josiah Gray and catcher Riley Adams had appeared in 17 major league games. Combined. So a lineup of Ozzie Albies, Jorge Soler, Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson, Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson and Stephen Vogt was both a tough test and a good measuring stick for the Washington Nationals, who acquired Gray and Adams at the trade deadline. Then, with Adams receiving, Gray went and stuck out 10 of the 22 batters he faced. Then Adams turned Gray’s dominance into a 3-2 victory by crushing a game-winning two-run homer off Braves closer Will Smith with two outs in the top of the ninth.