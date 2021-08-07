Grandstands incomplete for first day of Music City Grand Prix

Tonight on Trackside, Kevin and Curt look ahead to this weekend’s much anticipated Music City Grand Prix in Nashville and where it ranks in most anticipated debut events. The guys talk about the logistics for track preparation for the street course in downtown Nashville and predict who they expect to perform well this weekend. In the second hour of the show, Kevin and Curt discuss the news that Juncos Hollinger Racing will join the NTT IndyCar Series full-time in 2022. They continue to talk about Silly Season, including the possibility of seeing Paretta Autosport on track later this year, who could fill the seat for Juncos Hollinger Racing and whether or not Conor Daly and Rinus VeeKay will be back with Ed Carpenter Racing next season.They discuss rumors for next year, including a potential doubleheader at Iowa Speedway and unconfirmed car and driver combinations for 2022. Finally, Curt and Kevin pay tribute to James Vasser, father of Jimmy, and speak about our friend Robin Miller’s health battles.