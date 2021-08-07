Lufkin Police serve warrants for murder, suspect at large and considered flight risk

The Lufkin Police Department on Friday served murder warrants in the April 27 shooting death of Christopher “Lil Chris” Rogers.

The Department has issued four murder warrants on Ahman “Monn” Hill, 18, Zamoria “Z” Davis, 17, Daquavion “Qua” Kidd, 18, and Ta’Zyion “Dada” Douglas, 19, all of Nacogdoches.

Warrants were served to Hill and Davis in the Nacogdoches County Jail where they are currently being held – Hill on a revocation and Davis on 13 counts of engaging in organized criminal activity. A warrant was also served a short time ago on Kidd. Douglas remains at large and is considered a flight risk.

Douglas is described as a black male, 5’6, 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has several tattoos including two winged devils with a broken heart in the middle on his neck, “GSO” on his chest, the “Monopoly man” with “get rich or die trying” on one arm and “Tasha” on the other arm.

Anyone with information on Douglas’ location is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

Rogers was found shot to death in his driveway in the 700 block of Rowe Avenue just before midnight April 27.

Detectives learned through the course of their investigation that the four suspects were looking for Rogers and one of his friends to retaliate against them over words exchanged in rap songs distributed over social media platforms including YouTube.

The four suspects are affiliated with a Nacogdoches gang identified under different names including Top Flight, PGC, GGO, MGNG, and/or GSO (Gang “expletive” Only) that is considered rival to Lufkin’s “Jaccboyworld” and its subsidiaries. These groups are believed to be responsible for numerous gang-related shootings in Lufkin and Nacogdoches in the past two years.

In the past week, Lufkin and Nacogdoches officials have seen an uptick in “drive-by” type shootings resulting in injury and property damage. For this reason, the Department is asking residents to report any suspicious activity by calling 936-633-0356 or they can give information regarding a specific incident to Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

The Department’s Street Crimes Unit will be patrolling areas where these shootings have occurred. This specialized unit will also include officers who volunteered to work additional shifts. Officers will be making vehicle and pedestrian contacts in these areas to locate shooting suspects and witnesses.