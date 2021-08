Ariana Grande seemingly paid another sweet yet subtle tribute to her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller. Grande dated the rapper for two years between 2016 and 2018 (via Capital FM) and the star has made no secret of her devastation after the "Self Care" rapper died in September 2018. The two were pretty much inseparable for most of their time together, though Grande shared that things broke down as the star struggled with his sobriety. In May 2018, she hit back at a tweet seemingly blaming her for Miller's DUI as she claimed their relationship had become "toxic."