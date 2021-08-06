Cancel
Lifestyle

Flaunt Celebrates The Future Experience Issue at Bar Lis

By Nate Rynaski
flaunt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night Flaunt launched The Future Experience Issue at Bar Lis, the rooftop lounge at the newly opened Thompson Hotel in Hollywood. The evening reached its peak with a performance by Tatiana Hazel, who features in the issue. DJ sets by Bec Adams, Zoya Prousline, and Blackpaw kept the vibe lit until way past bedtime. The event also featured a preview of new luxury fitness destination, TruFusion, which opens in West Hollywood this Fall.

#Lis#Fitness#Dj#West Hollywood#Thompson Hotel#Trufusion
