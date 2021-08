Eagan-based BAHAMA Consulting offers staffing solutions to a variety of industries and marks its third Best Places to Work award this year. Why should your employees consider your organization a Best Place to Work? Our company sends quarterly feedback form employees on how current changes have effected them and what they’d like to see change/added, etc. Being such a small organization internally, we are all close and truly care about each other’s success. There is open communication through all levels of the company. 360 accountability is another major key to our success as mentioned in last quarter’s feedback survey by employees.