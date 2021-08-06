SML Hearing gives away free pair of hearing aids

This show is streaming live on Maine Public's YouTube Channel youtube.com/mainepublic and on Maine Calling's Facebook page facebook.com/mainecalling. Hearing loss affects almost 27 million Americans age 50 and older, but only one in seven of those use a hearing aid. We will discuss the impacts of hearing loss on people’s daily lives, challenges during the pandemic for those who are deaf or hard of hearing, and recent developments in hearing aids and other equipment. We’ll also talk about how President Biden’s recent executive order may improve access to and costs of hearing aids, and learn about resources for those concerned about hearing loss.