SML Hearing gives away free pair of hearing aids
Lisa McArdle, the owner of SML Hearing, recently announced that Betty Bingham was the winner of a free pair of hearing aids. Back in June, McArdle decided to do something she had never done before in her career, and that was hold a drawing to give out a free pair of hearing aids. McArdle said when SML Hearing’s anniversary month was coming up, she wanted to find a way to show her appreciation to the community for welcoming her.www.smithmountaineagle.com
Comments / 0