Americans pursue more gold medals

Sunisa Lee is an Olympic champion! The 18-year-old gymnast has made history as the first Hmong American to win a gold medal at an Olympic Games. After the stunning departure of Simone Biles, the greatest gymnast of all time, to focus on her mental health, Lee became the highest-qualifying U.S. gymnast in the all-around final. She proved her skills in uneven bars with a score of 15.300—besting all other competitors by choosing a routine with the highest degree of difficulty. She scored a very strong 14.600 on vault, and remained solid enough on the balance beam to edge into lead with a 13.833 score. She scored 13.700 with her floor routine.