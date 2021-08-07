Cancel
Sports

Americans pursue more gold medals

By Editorials
Lima News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — The U.S. women’s basketball team will be playing for a record seventh gold medal tonight when the Americans play Japan at the Tokyo Games. Track and field competition comes to a close on Day 15 of the Olympics and Allyson Felix, fresh off her record-setting 10th medal, will try to pass Carl Lewis as the most decorated American runner if she participates in the 1,600 meter relay. The U.S. men’s team will also try to medal in the 1,600 relay, and Vashti Cunningham is expected to contend for a gold medal in the women’s high jump.

