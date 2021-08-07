Braves' Freddie Freeman: Productive in win

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleFreeman went 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 8-4 win over Atlanta. The first baseman has already posted three multi-hit efforts in five August games as he remains locked in at the plate. All three of Freeman's hits Friday were singles, including one in the eighth inning that knocked in a pair of insurance runs. He's slashing a strong .295/.396/.505 with 24 home runs, 63 RBI, 81 runs scored and six stolen bases through 482 plate appearances this year.

