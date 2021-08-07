Braves' Adam Duvall: Plates three in win

Duvall went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and three RBI in Friday's 8-4 win over Washington. The outfielder opened the scoring with a two-run single in the first inning, and he added an RBI double in the fifth. This was Duvall's first multi-hit effort in seven games since he was traded from Miami to Atlanta. The 32-year-old has seen his slash line sag to .228/.283/.470 across 368 plate appearances, but he's been productive in the counting stats with 23 home runs, 74 RBI, 44 runs scored and five stolen bases this season.