Braves' Edgar Santana: Snags win Friday
Santana (2-0) retired the only batter he faced via strikeout and earned the win Friday over Washington. Starter Kyle Muller wasn't able to complete five innings, so Santana was brought into the game. He struck out Victor Robles, and the right-hander ended up in line for a win when Atlanta rallied in the bottom of the fifth. Santana has allowed just three runs in his last 13.1 innings dating back to the start of July, but he has yet to see much high-leverage work. The 29-year-old has a 3.51 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB across 33.1 innings while adding three holds.www.cbssports.com
