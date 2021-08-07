Braves' Edgar Santana: Snags win Friday

Fried (8-7) earned the win over St. Louis on Tuesday, pitching six scoreless innings and allowing four hits and one walk while striking out seven. The southpaw didn't surrender any extra-base hits and allowed only one runner to reach second base. He kept his opponent off the scoreboard for just the second time this season and snapped a personal two-game losing streak. Fried has tossed at least five innings in each of his past 10 appearances dating back to June 6. His ERA still sits at an uninspiring 4.05, but he has mostly pitched well since starting the campaign by giving up 14 earned runs over his first 11 innings. Fried is expected to make his next start on the road against Washington this weekend.