Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nationals' Erick Fedde: Takes loss Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Fedde (4-8) allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings Friday, taking the loss versus Atlanta. The right-hander got off to a shaky start by allowing a pair of runs in the first inning, and Atlanta then got to Fedde again in the third, pulling ahead for good to leave him with his first loss since July 16. He's taken four losses and five no-decisions in his last nine starts, and he's only pitched past the sixth inning once in that span. The 28-year-old has a 5.15 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 79:37 K:BB through 87.1 innings this year, and he's projected to make his next start versus the Mets next week.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erick Fedde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBmasnsports.com

Fedde pushed early, Hernandez wins it late for Nats

If you’re wondering - for practical, in-game purposes - what will be different the next two months from everything that came before it, here was a good example in the top of the sixth this afternoon at Nationals Park. Erick Fedde, who had been cruising along against a depleted Cubs...
MLBDaily News-Record

Fedde expected to start for the Nationals against Braves

Washington Nationals (49-60, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (55-54, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (4-7, 5.01 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Braves: Kyle Muller (2-3, 2.43 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -188, Nationals +162; over/under is 9 1/2...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Washington Nationals: Eye-popping statistic defines Erick Fedde’s season

They say football is a game of inches. Well, baseball is a game of numbers then. Baseball keeps track of everything. There are hundreds of statistics compiled each game, for everything imaginable. There once was a day where wins and ERA determined a pitcher’s worth. Not in 2021. We rely on other metrics to put value on a pitcher. And there are dozens of variables at play here. Too many I won’t even pretend to explain them, because I don’t understand them myself.
MLBTalking Chop

Albies remains at leadoff against right-hander Fedde

It’s a new day for the now-over-.500 Braves, and a kinda-new, kinda-not lineup, as well:. This is more or less the same lineup the Braves have deployed throughout August, though it’s technically novel because the last (and only) two times that Joc Pederson hit seventh for the Braves, Kevan Smith was the catcher, and tonight it’ll be Steven Vogt hitting eighth. That said, this is the same defensive arrangement that backed starter Kyle Muller in the 8-1 win over the Brewers last weekend, so here’s to hoping for something similar.
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
BaseballFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Goldpanner win streak snapped with 5-4 loss to Pride Friday

The name of the show was “Eight is Enough,” and unfortunately for the Alaska Goldpanners, that title was fitting for their Friday night game. The ‘Panners eight game winning streak came to an end at Growden Memorial Park after suffering a 5-4 setback to the South Carolina Pride. Alaska is now 29-10 on the season.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Heath Hembree: Takes loss in relief

Hembree (2-5) was tagged with the loss Monday against the Cubs after allowing a run on two walks and a hit batsman across two-thirds of an inning. After recording the last out of the eighth inning, Hembree stayed in for the ninth with the game tied at 5-5, but he struggled with his control, walking Patrick Wisdom and Ian Happ before plunking Nico Hoerner. Hembree was pulled with the bases loaded and one out, and the winning run was charged to him when Javier Baez singled to center against Amir Garrett. This was an unusually rough outing for Hembree, whose ERA has now inflated to 4.50 despite a sharp 58:14 K:BB and 1.00 WHIP in 36 innings this season.
MLBnumberfire.com

Josh Bell batting cleanup for Nationals on Friday night

Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell is starting in Friday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Bell will operate first base after Ryan Zimmerman was given a breather on Friday evening. numberFire's models project Bell to score 11.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,300.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Penn National Results Friday July 30th, 2021

1st-$17,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.970, 47.200, 1:12.120, 1:36.870, 00.000, 1:42.890. Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Grey Swallow (IRE)-Lovely Dynaformer. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Lovedisc122165-1½5-2½5-43-hd1-noJ. Vargas, Jr.16.40. Pratt124433-hd3-hd4-14-62-2¼R. Chiappe3.20. Sachmo122242-11-hd1-12-hd3-½T. Conner5.30. Tiddly Wink122524-14-1½2-hd1-½4-10½J. Hernandez1.20. Mister Aranguiz120756-½6-36-206-355-6¼J. Arosemena85.70. Artista120611-½2-1½3-hd5-hd6-41¼L. Corujo4.80.
Footballsouthridgeathletics.com

Annual Raider Nation Football Scrimmage Announced for This Friday

Come out and get a look at the Future and Present of Southridge Raider Football THIS Friday night at 6:00 PM on RAIDER FIELD! Concessions will be available along with Used Game Jerseys that we will be selling to help support our program. The events for the night are as follows:
MLBnumberfire.com

Nationals starting Luis Garcia at second base on Friday

Washington Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia is batting fifth in Friday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Garcia will make his 12th appearance at second base this season after Josh Harrison was dealt to the Athletics. numberFire's models project Garcia to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Ozzie Albies, Adam Duvall hit homers as Braves beat Nationals

Ozzie Albies and Adam Duvall hit two-out, two-run homers to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 5-4 win against the visiting Washington Nationals in the rubber game of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. Braves left-hander Max Fried (9-7) allowed one run and seven hits in six innings. He struck...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: Takes loss in quality start

Morton (10-4) allowed two runs on three hits over six innings Sunday, striking out six and taking a loss against Milwaukee. Morton served up a solo shot to Willy Adames in the first inning but turned in a few perfect innings after that. The Brewers pushed across another run in the fifth on a Jackie Bradley groundout. Over his previous eight starts, the veteran righty was 5-0 with a 2.70 ERA through 50 innings. Morton is now sporting a 3.69 ERA and a 141:42 K:BB this season. He's projected to face the Nationals at home next week.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Michael Pineda: Takes loss in short outing

Pineda (4-6) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over four innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Cardinals. Pineda was given a 2-0 lead in the second inning but quickly gave it up when the Cardinals plated two runs in the third. He's now 1-4 with a 5.68 ERA and a 20:5 K:BB over his last seven starts. The 32-year-old has finished six innings in just one outing since the start of June. Pineda will carry a 3.89 ERA into next weekend's projected start in Houston.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Takes loss in Pirates debut

Wilson (2-4) was tagged with the loss Monday against the Brewers despite allowing one run on two hits and two walks across five innings. Wilson now owns a 2-4 record with a 5.35 ERA on the season, but this performance wasn't poor by any means; in fact, it could very well be classified as one of the 23-year-old right-hander's strongest performances of the campaign. He certainly made a good impression in his first start with his new club and should remain a fixture in the team's rotation as long as he remains healthy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy