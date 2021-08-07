Nationals' Erick Fedde: Takes loss Friday

Fedde (4-8) allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings Friday, taking the loss versus Atlanta. The right-hander got off to a shaky start by allowing a pair of runs in the first inning, and Atlanta then got to Fedde again in the third, pulling ahead for good to leave him with his first loss since July 16. He's taken four losses and five no-decisions in his last nine starts, and he's only pitched past the sixth inning once in that span. The 28-year-old has a 5.15 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 79:37 K:BB through 87.1 innings this year, and he's projected to make his next start versus the Mets next week.