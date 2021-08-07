Special Weather Statement issued for Dane by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-06 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dane A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Dane County through 1045 PM CDT At 1015 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fitchburg. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Western Madison, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Verona and Oregon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
