Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dane County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Dane by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dane A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Dane County through 1045 PM CDT At 1015 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fitchburg. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Western Madison, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Verona and Oregon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dane, WI
County
Dane County, WI
City
Stoughton, WI
City
Verona, WI
State
Oregon State
City
Madison, WI
City
Oregon, WI
City
Fitchburg, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Nickel#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden pushing to support Florida schools amid DeSantis mask dispute

The White House indicated Tuesday it was looking to support schools that face financial consequences for defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) ban on mask mandates. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration was looking to support schools that "do the right thing" when it comes to masking, saying school leaders in Florida have shown "courage" and "boldness."
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.

Comments / 0

Community Policy