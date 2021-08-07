Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 20:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy Rainfall will cause minor flooding of creeks and streams, roads and roadside culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 758 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the Cameron Peak Burn Scar. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas in the Cameron Peak Burn Scar north north of Glen Haven. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Glen Haven and Masonville. Miller Fork near Glen Haven and Fish Creek northeast of Glen Haven. This includes the following additional locations Box Prairie, Upper Buckhorn along County Road 44H, Moondance Way, Stringtown Gulch, Big Bear, Lower Buckhorn on County Road 27 above Masonville, Crystal Mountain, The Retreat and Storm Mountain. 0.2-0.4 Inches of rain have fallen in 10-15 minutes.