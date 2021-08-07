Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Larimer County, CO

Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 20:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy Rainfall will cause minor flooding of creeks and streams, roads and roadside culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 758 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the Cameron Peak Burn Scar. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas in the Cameron Peak Burn Scar north north of Glen Haven. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Glen Haven and Masonville. Miller Fork near Glen Haven and Fish Creek northeast of Glen Haven. This includes the following additional locations Box Prairie, Upper Buckhorn along County Road 44H, Moondance Way, Stringtown Gulch, Big Bear, Lower Buckhorn on County Road 27 above Masonville, Crystal Mountain, The Retreat and Storm Mountain. 0.2-0.4 Inches of rain have fallen in 10-15 minutes.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
City
Glen Haven, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
County
Larimer County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler#Big Bear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CNN

Afghanistan's second largest city falls to Taliban

Afghanistan's quick unraveling jolts national security officials and threatens to stain Biden's legacy. From CNN's Natasha Bertrand, Phil Mattingly, Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler. The security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated faster than President Joe Biden and his most senior national security officials had anticipated, leaving the White House rushing...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks part of New York's eviction moratorium

The Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily blocked part of an eviction moratorium put in place by New York state amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order was unsigned but appeared to break along familiar ideological lines over the dissent of the court’s three liberals. The ruling temporarily lifts part of New...
Florida StateNBC News

Tropical storm watch imminent for Florida as Fred forecast to strengthen

Tropical Depression Fred continued on its path northwest towards Florida on Thursday after being downgraded by The National Hurricane Center Wednesday from a tropical storm. As of the 2 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Fred had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was located approximately 180 miles east of Camaguey, Cuba. Tropical storm watches remained in effect for portions of the Bahamas, and areas of Cuba. The Florida Keys and portions of the South Florida peninsula could be under storm watch later Thursday. The storm previously passed through the high mountains of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
Texas StateNBC News

The Texas voting bill passes the Senate. AWOL House Democrats are undermining their case.

At a time when political tensions are high, Texas Republicans are fueling a partisan fire by issuing civil arrest warrants for 52 of their Democratic colleagues who are refusing to show up to legislative votes because they oppose a bill under consideration that suppresses the voting rights of Texans. Given the GOP advantage in the Legislature, which saw the measure pushed through the Senate on Thursday, they are trying to block the legislation by preventing the necessary quorum from gathering to hold a House session.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Biden calls on Congress to act on drug prices | HHS to require vaccine for agency health care workers | Teachers unions split on endorsing vaccine mandates

Welcome to Thursday’s Overnight Health Care. Vaccine mandates are becoming more popular as the music industry navigates the delta surge. AEG, the nation's second-largest concert promoter, will implement one starting Oct. 1 for every venue and festival, including Coachella. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy