Lottery

Mega Millions numbers: Are you the lucky winner of Friday’s $191 million jackpot?

By National Desk
Posted by 
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's that time again! Grab your tickets and check to see if you're the big winner. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has reset after someone won $56 million in the June 8 drawing. Here are the winning numbers in Friday's drawing:. 09-18-40-46-69; Mega Ball: 09; Megaplier: 2X. The estimated jackpot...

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
