Boston, MA

Woman shot, killed in Boston’s South End

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
BOSTON — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the South End that left one woman dead on Friday night.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Officers responded to the area of 162 West Concord St. after receiving a report of a person shot around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

