Victor Wainwright and the Train Roll Through Florida, Georgia. The 2021 Memphis Loud Tour is about to begin for Victor Wainwright and the Train. American roots rocker Wainwright and compatriots have four Florida dates and one in Georgia on this quick run. In September, they have a four-night stand at The Big Blues Bender in Las Vegas. They will also appear at Black Bear Americana Music Fest in October and are slated for the Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise sailing out of Palm Coast at the end of January.