Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Victor Wainwright and the Train Roll Through Florida, Georgia

musicfestnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictor Wainwright and the Train Roll Through Florida, Georgia. The 2021 Memphis Loud Tour is about to begin for Victor Wainwright and the Train. American roots rocker Wainwright and compatriots have four Florida dates and one in Georgia on this quick run. In September, they have a four-night stand at The Big Blues Bender in Las Vegas. They will also appear at Black Bear Americana Music Fest in October and are slated for the Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise sailing out of Palm Coast at the end of January.

musicfestnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Memphis, FL
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Palm Coast, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Wainwright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Las Vegas#New Orleans#Memphis Loud Tour#American#Latin#Fort Myers#Tybee Post#Legendary Rhythm Blues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden pushing to support Florida schools amid DeSantis mask dispute

The White House indicated Tuesday it was looking to support schools that face financial consequences for defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) ban on mask mandates. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration was looking to support schools that "do the right thing" when it comes to masking, saying school leaders in Florida have shown "courage" and "boldness."
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.

Comments / 0

Community Policy