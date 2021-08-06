Trey Sermon has the potential to go from unexpected Buckeye hero to fantasy football asset
Prior to December of 2020, Trey Sermon was likely to be a late-round NFL draft pick or UDFA. He rushed for 385 yards the previous year at Oklahoma, suffered an injury, and then became a backup to Master Teague at Ohio State. The skills were there, but he seemed to be an unfortunate victim of injuries and bad luck. Coaches and teammates complimented his work ethic and unselfish attitude, leading Buckeye fans to hope he could eventually just make an NFL roster. Nobody envisioned Sermon as a viable NFL starter or potential fantasy football pick with tremendous upside.allfans.co
