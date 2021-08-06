Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Trey Sermon has the potential to go from unexpected Buckeye hero to fantasy football asset

allfans.co
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to December of 2020, Trey Sermon was likely to be a late-round NFL draft pick or UDFA. He rushed for 385 yards the previous year at Oklahoma, suffered an injury, and then became a backup to Master Teague at Ohio State. The skills were there, but he seemed to be an unfortunate victim of injuries and bad luck. Coaches and teammates complimented his work ethic and unselfish attitude, leading Buckeye fans to hope he could eventually just make an NFL roster. Nobody envisioned Sermon as a viable NFL starter or potential fantasy football pick with tremendous upside.

allfans.co

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeye#College Football Playoff#American Football#Udfa#Ohio State#Clemson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL49erswebzone.com

How do Raheem Mostert, Trey Sermon and 49ers running backs stack up, so far?

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Rookies Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell are impressing in their debut camp and complementing veterans Raheem Mostert and Wayne Gallman. More San Francisco 49ers News. Jimmy Garoppolo talks 49ers camp, Trey...
49erswebzone

49ers RB Trey Sermon among PFF’s dark-horse candidates for Offensive Rookie of the Year

603 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Trey Sermon is likely to be the first running back off the bench whenever Raheem Mostert comes off the field. He is expected to complement a strong running back group that could include Wayne Gallman, Elijah Mitchell, JaMycal Hasty, and potentially later in the season, Jeff Wilson Jr.
NFLCBS Sports

49ers' Trey Sermon: Registers 40 yards in opener

Sermon rushed nine times for 26 yards (2.9 YPC) and caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Saturday's 19-16 loss to the Chiefs. Sermon couldn't get much going on the ground in his preseason debut, and he did fumble once, though 49ers left tackle Colton McKivitz jumped on it. The third-round pick out of Ohio State has been making a case in training camp to be the 1B behind Raheem Mostert, a 29-year-old speedster with a troubling injury history. Saturday's dud shouldn't be considered a setback to Sermon's plan, but he'll need to show more moving forward to truly separate from Wayne Gallman and JaMycal Hasty.
49erswebzone

Mike McGlinchey provides updates on 49ers rookies Aaron Banks, Trey Sermon

870 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Rookie guard Aaron Banks has yet to get reps with the first-team offense in training camp. Daniel Brunskill and Tom Compton have been switching off at right guard, with Colton McKivitz getting some work there on Wednesday. In April, the San Francisco 49ers made Banks a second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame and have lofty expectations for the 23-year-old offensive lineman.
On3.com

Trey Sermon named one of PFF's dark horse OROY candidates

PFF’s Anthony Treash has named running back Trey Sermon a dark horse Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. After three productive years at Oklahoma and a breakout season at Ohio State in 2020, Sermon is poised to make a big impact in San Francisco in his first NFL season. The 49ers chose him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLplayerprofiler.com

In The Red Corner: Trey Sermon, In The Blue Corner: Michael Carter

The following contrived dichotomy (scheduled for one fall?) is to determine which of these two players we should be drafting to our fantasy football redraft teams, all else being equal. Introducing first, in the RED CORNER: hailing from the San Francisco 49ers, standing 6-0, and weighing in at 215-pounds: “THE...
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One 2021 fantasy football sleeper from all 32 NFL teams, from Chase Edmonds to Darnell Mooney

This time of year might be one of the most fun parts of the football season. No, I’m not kidding. It’s speculation season, where any theory or idea or hot take could be possible. So as we head into the fantasy football season, the best managers are doing what they can to find a competitive edge. They’re trying to find a way to eke out good value in the draft.
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown Kicked Out of Buccaneers Practice

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was kicked out of Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice, according to Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. The Bucs are practicing with the Tennessee Titans in Tampa Bay. During one-on-one drills, Brown had an altercation with Titans' cornerback Chris Jackson. Brown reportedly ripped Jackson's helmet off, which resulted him being removed from the field.
letsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
CBS Boston

Antonio Brown Tossed From Buccaneers-Titans Joint Practice After Throwing Punches

BOSTON (CBS) — Antonio Brown has been on his best behavior since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. That changed Thursday morning when the receiver was kicked out of a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans for throwing some punches. Brown was involved in two altercations during Thursday’s practice session, and he threw a punch in both of them. First, he went up to cornerback Kristian Fulton and exchanged words with him after a rep. Brown apparently felt that he was getting held, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN’s NFL Nation, and the two went helmet-to-helmet as they jawed with...
sportsmockery.com

REPORT: Chicago Bears Offensive Line Gets Another Jolt Of Good News

Wednesday was a dark moment for the Chicago Bears offensive line as the news dropped rookie 2nd round tackle Teven Jenkins underwent back surgery. It left many wondering what the fate of this group will be. Thankfully, it only took 24 hours for them to get some good news. According to head coach Matt Nagy, 5th round pick Larry Borom is back at practice after missing over a week with a concussion.
The Spun

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Reveals How Long Jalen Hurts Will Be Out

Philadelphia Eagles second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts was a late scratch for tonight’s preseason game due to an illness, which was later confirmed to be a stomach ailment. In his post-game press conference, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni revealed that arrived at the stadium not feeling well and tried to gut it out in warmups. However, he was unable to do so and instead went to the hospital for evaluation.
The Spun

Bills Announce Starting Quarterback For Saturday’s Bears Game

The Buffalo Bills are going to keep star quarterback Josh Allen under wraps for their second preseason game against the Chicago Bears. So head coach Sean McDermott has decided on his replacement starter for the away game. On Thursday, the Bills announced that backup Mitchell Trubisky will start against the...
Cleveland.com

How Ohio State football is preparing to play Haskell Garrett and Taron Vincent together this season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football defensive line coach Larry Johnson decided to solve a subtraction problem with a little multiplication. Tommy Togiai’s departure to the NFL left a significant hole at nose tackle. So Haskell Garrett, a returning starter who appeared on some All-American lists, is cross training at both defensive tackle spots with Taron Vincent, a former top prospect continually held back by injuries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy