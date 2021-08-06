Convicted rapist found dead in Monterey County Jail while awaiting a hearing on whether to declare him a sexually violent predator.

In June, two days before he was scheduled to be released from Salinas Valley State Prison at the end of an eight-year sentence, Thomas Pollacci learned he would face another hearing before walking free. He was transported to Monterey County Jail in anticipation of a hearing on a petition filed by the Monterey County District Attorney's Office on whether Pollacci would be declared a sexually violent predator. If he had been, he would have been sent to the Department of State Hospitals facility in Coalinga for an indeterminate period of time.