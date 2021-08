NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he will be stepping down in 14 days. The move comes after a scathing report by New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded that he had sexual harassed 11 women. WEB EXTRA: Read The AG’s Report | Exhibits 1 | Exhibits 2 | Exhibits 3 | Cuomo’s Response Here’s a transcript of Cuomo’s resignation statement, as released by the governor’s office: Over the past several months, you have heard a number of complaints brought against me. I called for an independent review, and I said at the beginning, I would let the process unfold. I didn’t want anyone to say that I interfered. I...