Tops Markets requiring employees to wear masks again, regardless of vaccination status

Several hospitals in the rgion have announced COVID vaccination requirements for employees. Baptist Health officials announced they will require all employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 31st. This covers the nine hospitals in the Baptist Health system. Employees who cannot receive a vaccine for medical reasons (as defined by the CDC) or religious reasons need to apply for an exemption by Aug. 30th. Those employees will undergo periodic COVID-19 testing. The vaccine is also required for students, contractors and independent licensed healthcare providers, or any other person performing services at any Baptist Health campus. Employees who start after Sept. 13 or later will receive their first dose within one week of hire, a news release said. Appalachian Regional Healthcare made the decision to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all employees on Wednesday. ARH employees have two options, get the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine or apply for a medical or religious exemption. Those exemptions will be reviewed by staff. Those employees will either have to take a COVID-19 test or wear an N-95 mask. Pikeville Medical Center President and Chief Executive Officer, Donovan Blackburn, announced the decision for his facility to require employee vaccinations Thursday. Blackburn went on to share that there are now teenagers in the ICU battling COVID-19.