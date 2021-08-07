Cancel
Tops Markets requiring employees to wear masks again, regardless of vaccination status

By Patrick Ryan
WETM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tops Markets employees are required to mask up again while working, regardless of vaccination status. The rule goes back into effect Friday. The grocer says the decision to require their employees to wear face coverings again was made after monitoring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidance. They say the health and safety of their associates and customers are at the center of their decision-making.

