Seaside, CA

Events to look forward to, this weekend and beyond.

By Marielle Argueza
montereycountyweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuess what? It's Car Week. And there will be 20-plus events around town for the next ten days. Here are a few of the Weekly's highlights. Now back to your regularly scheduled programming. Carmel Valley Fiesta is back and spans the entire weekend. It includes a barbecue, live entertainment, a dog show, a footrace at Garland Ranch and a classic car show. It runs from Friday, Aug. 5-Sunday, Aug. 7. All proceeds made from the vendors go toward Carmel Valley Kiwanis, who put that money into scholarships for local students. Visit cvkclub.org for more.

