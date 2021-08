SPARTANBURG, S.C. — (Panthers) The Carolina Panthers held their first training camp practice ahead of the 2021 season at Wofford on Wednesday. "You could tell we were in really good shape," Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said. "Guys looked good; they're moving around, guys know what to do. We're not a really competitive team on the first and second day as we put pads on. We'll be a little more tomorrow. Really, trying to ramp up this first week so when we hit pads next week we can go and not have to think and be in great shape. Credit to the guys, I think they came in in pretty good shape."