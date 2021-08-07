Cancel
Abebech Gobena, Ethiopian humanitarian known as ‘Mother Teresa of Africa,’ dies at 85

By Emily Langer
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbebech Gobena, who escaped a forced marriage as a child bride and became one of the most prominent humanitarians in her native Ethiopia, building an orphanage, schools, a hospital for women and children, vocational training centers and wells, among other works that earned her a reputation as the “Mother Teresa of Africa,” died July 4 at a hospital in the capital city of Addis Ababa. She was 85.

