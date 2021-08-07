Abebech Gobena, Ethiopian humanitarian known as ‘Mother Teresa of Africa,’ dies at 85

One of the winners of this year’s Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza Democracy and Peace Prize was Espérance Mukashema, a Tutsi survivor of the Rwandan Genocide who spoke out about the crimes of Gen. Paul Kagame’s Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) army during its four year war to seize power, which ended in the 1994 genocide. Gen. Kagame became President Kagame, and Espérance spoke out against his brutal regime after fleeing to Uganda and then The Netherlands.