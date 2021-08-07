Part 2: Friday Night Football at FedEx Field: Washington brings training camp to the stadium

View more in
NFL
NFL|Hogs Haven
NFL|13newsnow.com
Fitzpatrick hitting the ground running for Washington at training camp
RICHMOND, Va. — Another year of training camp and the Washington Football Team has another starting quarterback. Will it be a toss up between the Harvard man, Ryan Fitzpatrick or former Old Dominion Monarch, Taylor Heinicke? Has the bearded veteran QB already been given the job? The simple answer for now is no. Head coach, Ron Rivera is making it an open competition. The 38 year old, who is signed to a one year deal, has shown over recent years he can still get the job done. "I just try to focus in on myself. The things I need to get better at", he says.
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Ron Rivera Shares What He’s Seen From Ryan Fitzpatrick
The Washington Football Team is widely viewed as a darkhorse contender in the NFC. Those expectations will only be met if Ryan Fitzpatrick plays well for Ron Rivera‘s football team. Rivera shared his thoughts on Thursday regarding Fitzpatrick and what he’s seen from the veteran quarterback so far in training...
NFL|Posted bySports Illustrated
Ryan Fitzpatrick Was ‘Floored’ by Dolphins Benching in Favor of Tua Tagovailoa
Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said he was "floored" last season when he was replaced by Tua Tagovailoa as Miami's starting QB. Fitzpatrick, 38, logged 20 starts for the Dolphins from 2019-20, and led the team to a 4–3 record as a starter to begin last season. But during Miami's bye week in late October, Fitzpatrick was alerted by head coach Brian Flores that Tagovailoa would step in as the team's signal caller.
NFL|Houston Chronicle
The Washington Football Team - and its fans - return for a practice at FedEx Field
LANDOVER, Md. - It was easy to forget, 593 days later, how much had changed since the last time fans were allowed into FedEx Field. The Washington Football Team that practiced on its home turf Friday night bore little resemblance to the team fans were last able to watch at home - new name, new coach and new stars.
NFL|raleighnews.net
Training Camp Notebook: Friday Night Lights
The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team. Welcome back to FedExField, Washington fans! It's great to have you back. Players were pumping up the crowd, fans were cheering and there were plenty of spectacular moments made by both sides of the ball. So, let's...
NFL|Hogs Haven
NFL|Posted byWashington Football Team on FanNation
Rivera Reveals The 1 Thing WFT Needs From Fitz at Patriots
It really comes down to one word. Once we get out of the way the Washington Football Team risk/reward decision to play some starters in Thursday's NFL preseason opener at the New England Patriots - and there is a worthy debate there, especially as it relates to exposing the new 38-year-old QB Ryan Fitzpatrick - we get to what head coach Ron Rivera really needs to see from Fitz.
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Ryan Fitzpatrick Reveals His Reaction To Getting Benched For Tua
Last season, the Miami Dolphins benched a red-hot Ryan Fitzpatrick for Tua Tagovailoa. It was a decision that left the journeyman quarterback understandably heartbroken. “My heart just hurt all day,” Fitzpatrick said in October. “It was heartbreaking for me. Flo [Brian Flores] said what he said, and said what he said to you guys as well, and that’s the decision and direction the organization is going in. Obviously, we’ve talked in the past about how, I’m the placeholder, and this eventually was going to happen. It was just a matter of when, not if. It still just broke my heart yesterday and it’s a tough thing for me to hear and to know have to deal with. And I’m going to do my best with it.”
NFL|allfans.co
WFT Daily: The Chess Matches Between Cole Holcomb And Ryan Fitzpatrick
Training camp is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its second season under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with “WFT Daily,” which comes out every weekday evening. By all accounts, Cole Holcomb is having an excellent training camp. Those are...
NFL|Posted byWashington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Halftime: Chase Young Unloads on Cam Newton; Fitz vs. Heinicke
The gum-chomping. The burly beard. The flashes of brilliance. Poised to make a record season-opening start with a ninth different NFL team in a month, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick looked every bit the part of Washington Football Team's No. 1 quarterback in Thursday night's preseason opener, with the WFT holding a 7-6 halftime lead.
NFL|Hogs Haven
Playing with consequences: 3 (more) players who can earn a roster spot with a good preseason
Two years ago, I was one of many voices saying that Jeremy Reaves could earn a roster spot with a good preseason performance. It took him two years to get there, but by the end of last year, Reaves was starting at free safety when injuries forced the coaches to look down the depth chart.
NFL|FanSided
Washington Football: Roster prediction for wide receiver position
Coming in to the 2020-21 season, the Washington Football Team searched for significant improvement in their room after failing to find any sense of dynamic punch on the perimeter outside of star wideout, Terry McLaurin. From the Paul Richardson’s to the Josh Doctson’s, the Football Team has struck gold once...
NFL|profootballnetwork.com
Should you draft Ryan Fitzpatrick for fantasy football in 2021?
The Washington Football Team signed quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick this offseason to a one-year deal. This season, Fitzpatrick is expected to be the starting QB over Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, but should you draft him for fantasy football in 2021? Here are three reasons the journeyman quarterback should be drafted in most fantasy formats.
NFL|goingfor2.com
DFS NFL Preseason DraftKings Advice 8/12/21
With Ryan Fitzpatrick likely getting the veteran treatment with only a few series, that leaves the other three QBs to get most of the snaps. Kyle Allen is coming off a season-ending injury, and up until just a few days ago, he wasn’t practicing. He is listed as questionable, and it’s my expectation that he will receive very little playing time — if any.
NFL|allfans.co
Ryan Fitzpatrick talks playing in the first preseason game
Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is set to make his debut in Week 1 of the preseason on Thursday against the New England Patriots. Head coach Ron Rivera said earlier this week the starters would play and set expectations for what he wants to see from his team, specifically the quarterbacks.
NFL|Hogs Haven
Daily Slop: Washington Football Media Links Roundup
Washington’s last few encounters with the New England Patriots have provided humbling moments. Patterson grew up roughly eight miles north of FedEx Field and is a lifelong Washington fan. Now, as a 5-foot-7 undrafted running back, he hopes to earn a spot on its final roster. Ereck Flowers is back...
NFL|fullpresscoverage.com
Washington Football Training Camp: Recapping the Five Main Stories Heading into the Preseason
Curtis Samuel and William Jackson III were widely acknowledged as being astute signings during free agency. Both come with good pedigree and are expected to provide significant upgrades in their positions to justify their price tags. Sounding alarm bells in mid-August is perhaps a bit of an overreaction but a...
NFL|profootballnetwork.com
Teams Ryan Fitzpatrick has played for throughout his career
Ryan Fitzpatrick has had a fascinating career, and in 2021, he’ll play for his ninth different team. Let’s take a look at a career that has seen Fitzpatrick play in five different divisions, win the AFC Offensive Player of the Week (OPOW) award five times, the NFC OPOW award three times, and the AFC Offensive Player of the Month award once.
NFL|NBC Washington
Stock Report: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke Impress in Strong Preseason Start
FOXBOROUGH, MA. -- The Washington Football Team played their first preseason game in two seasons, and when the action mattered, Ron Rivera's squad looked pretty good. At halftime, Washington held a 7-6 lead with some solid performances from both sides of the ball. In the second half, with a litany of players on both teams that are unlikely to make actual NFL rosters, the level of play fell off.
