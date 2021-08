TOKYO (AP) — Marathon swimming at the Tokyo Olympics is as much a test of mental endurance as it is physical conditioning during two hours of racing over a 10-kilometer course. The outcome is often decided by weather and water conditions as well as strategy and a furious sprint to the finish. Organizers moved the start times for the women's and men's races up to 6:30 a.m. hoping to beat the heat. Tokyo's heat and humidity have already affected other sports during the Games. Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands is back to defend her title from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Ferry Weertman of the Netherlands is seeking his second straight gold in the men's race.