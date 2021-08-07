Severe Weather Statement issued for Dane by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:21:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dane THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DANE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However pea to nickel size hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Special Weather Statement will be issued.