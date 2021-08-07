Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dive-in Movie at the Apex Centre

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 3 days ago

Dive into the pool and watch Onward on the big screen during our Dive-in Movie at the Apex Centre. You will be able to enter the Outdoor Pool at 7:30 p.m. and play at the outdoor aquatics attractions!

mckinney.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
59K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex#Outdoor Pool#Onward
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Denton, TXDenton Record-Chronicle

Framing movie stars underwater: ‘Jungle Cruise’ aquatic cameraman dives into the craft

It’s quite possible for kids who watch James Bond movies to dream of being a superspy, dodging danger with the coolest gadgets around. Not for underwater cameraman and director of photography Ian Seabrook! The filmmaker saw 1965’s Thunderball and instead thought, “How did they film these actors underwater?” From that moment, Seabrook chased knowledge of aquatic filming and is now one of Hollywood’s go-to-guys when it comes to shooting sequences below the surface.
Moviesharborlightnews.com

At the Movies

Truth time; I probably knew less about Anthony Bourdain than 99-pecent of those seeing this film. I knew what he looked like and that he was a chef, but I’m afraid my knowledge was limited to that. Bourdain, after attending the Culinary Institu...
Moviescrestviewbulletin.com

It’s going to be 'Jawsome!' during free movie ‘Dive In’ Night at Crab Island

NICEVILLE — Emerald Coast Marine and title sponsor Mercury Marine are co-hosting an exciting free movie night and float-in watch party at Crab Island on Aug. 14 beginning at sunset. “The Shallows” starring actress Blake Lively is an action-packed surfer-meets-shark thriller that will be presented on the giant Splashboards jumbo...
RestaurantsSan Antonio Current

Best Dive Bar

The phrase "dive bar" typically evokes thoughts of a dingy, unglamorous spot with surly bartenders. The Bang Bang Bar doesn't quite fit that image. Its eclectic ambience includes cozy conversation corners outfitted with vintage furniture and a stage that bears more than a little resemblance to living room. And the bartenders tend to be a friendly bunch. There's something about the place's dark-yet-welcoming vibe that brings folks out in droves, and if they want to call it a dive, we're not going to argue.
Moviesmixonline.com

Diving into The Sounds of Star Wars

Joining Lucasfilm in 2001 as its in-house non-fiction editor, J.W. Rinzler made a name for himself writing ornate coffee table books on films in the studio’s canon, including Star Wars and the Indiana Jones pictures. In 2010, however, the author penned a book of particular note for audio enthusiasts: The Sounds of Star Wars. A fascinating tome, complete with a built-in audio player that offers up more than 250 audio clips from across the original trilogy and prequels, the book covers the development of sounds known the world over, from the bleeps of R2-D2 to the ominous breathing of Darth Vader, all the while focusing on the technology and ingenuity behind them. Mainstream books like this don’t turn up often, even for cultural landmarks like Star Wars, so we sat down with Rinzler that year to go behind the scenes of his behind-the-scenes book.
Petsgentside.co.uk

Mermaid found swimming in flooded Glasgow street

With much of the British Isles currently suffering on the weather front, one Glasgow resident came across a sight they never thought they'd see during this past weekend's flash floods; a mermaid. A mermaid like no other. However, this wasn't quite the mythical sea creature the man had seen in...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Said She, Others Initially Didn’t Believe Mike Wolfe’s ‘Crazy’ Picking Stories

American Pickers star Danielle Colby said Mike Wolfe started filming his picking adventures to prove he wasn’t making up his crazy stories from the road. She explained to Freshly Inked Magazine that Wolf would return with these wild stories of his adventures picking and the people he’d meet along the way. Colby was incredulous and told him she needed video proof that these things happened.
Musiccowgirlmagazine.com

Hannah Anders’ “Redneck Riding Hood” Is Red Hot!

Hannah Anders’ alter-ego of Redneck Riding Hood is a girl’s girl who refuses to be manhandled. At its core, this song and the corresponding video are an anthem for women who are unapologetically feminine, Southern, and fiercely independent. Her new music video is red hot, and we’ve got an exclusive first look before its official release tomorrow!
Petstalesbuzz.com

Natalie Mordovtseva has abandoned two animals with Mike Youngquist

Over the course of Natalie and Mike’s relationship on 90 Day Fiance and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, they adopted a pet husky named Nymeria and a rat named Lucky. Natalie essentially abandoned both of these animals when she broke up with Mike and left his property. On the latest episode of Happily Ever After?, Natalie said her goodbyes to Lucky but made no mention of feeling bad for leaving her pets behind.
Murfreesboro, TNMurfreesboro Post

Dive right in

Boro Beach, the outdoor pool at SportsCom, located 2310 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro, reopened last week. It will be open each day until Monday, Sept. 6 (Labor Day). County residents can take a dip Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. There’s a $7 fee for adults and a $5 fee for children, seniors and military. The pool had been scheduled to open for the summer on May 29 but its opening was delayed due to “unexpected construction repairs” according to a news release from the Parks and Rec department.
Books & Literaturedotheshore.com

Dive into Summer Reading

Laying out on the beach and floating in the pool are true hallmarks of summer. A good book, however, can elevate these relaxing experiences to a new level. Whether you find yourself looking for a beach read, a book for the pool or something to help you escape while lounging on the couch with the windows open, these sizzling summer reads offer something for nearly every type.
Visual Artuiowa.edu

Dive in with the Stanley: Fritz Scholder

Enjoy a fun, informative hour with Director Lauren Lessing and film critic Uri Lessing as they dive into the details of a work from the museum’s collection and bring it to life. This week, Lauren and Uri explore Fritz Scholder's American Indian No. 4. They will go live on Instagram...
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

The Meditative Thrill of Free Diving

On a crisp February day, a small party walks on the frozen-over Lake Weissensee in the Austrian Alps. The crunch of the ice under their cleats intermingles with their voices—the sounds of anticipation and of forthcoming adventure. “Do me a favor, please stop talking from now on,” a man says. He is about to set a world record and needs to focus. In a few moments, he will lower himself, through an opening on the ice cover, into the near-freezing lake.
Utah StatePosted by
Only In Utah

A Utah Restaurant In The Middle Of Nowhere, Hunt & Gather Is One Of The Best In The State

Utah’s cities have some excellent fine dining choices, but there are a few off-the-beaten-path hidden gems in the Beehive State’s smaller towns, too. Travel to the tiny town of Torrey to find one of the best restaurants in the state: Hunt & Gather Restaurant. Do you need a reservation? It’s highly recommended! Call 435-425-3070 to […] The post A Utah Restaurant In The Middle Of Nowhere, Hunt & Gather Is One Of The Best In The State appeared first on Only In Your State.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The best skins for Seer in Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence gave us Legend Obi “Seer” Edolasim. Seer is a lot of different things: stealthy, tactful, cursed, queer, careful, smart, and… fashionable? Yes, he may be a fierce fighter in the ring, but he’d be even fiercer on the runway. Seer has iconic moves, an iconic look, and a plethora of awesome skins. Seer may see all, but he also clearly wants to be seen too with looks so fresh. Here are all of Seer’s best skins in Apex Legends.
Lifestylemanchestermo.gov

Dive & Jive

Come enjoy our annual Dive & Jive event! While enjoying great summer tunes, our staff plans fun games for the whole family. Stay for our showing of “The Secret Life of Pets 2” on the big screen. NO COOLERS or outside food allowed in the Aquatic Center. Rain Date: July 31st. Thanks to our sponsor: the Goddard School!
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Revolutionary Scuba Diving HUDs

Any scuba diver worth their salt understands that a dive computer is one of the most essential pieces of gear they will own, but the fact of the matter is that the conventional wrist-worn dive computer can often be a hassle to constantly check and look at, which is precisely why Canadian company Shearwater came up with the 'NERD 2' HUD-equipped computer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy