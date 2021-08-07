Dive-in Movie at the Apex Centre

Joining Lucasfilm in 2001 as its in-house non-fiction editor, J.W. Rinzler made a name for himself writing ornate coffee table books on films in the studio’s canon, including Star Wars and the Indiana Jones pictures. In 2010, however, the author penned a book of particular note for audio enthusiasts: The Sounds of Star Wars. A fascinating tome, complete with a built-in audio player that offers up more than 250 audio clips from across the original trilogy and prequels, the book covers the development of sounds known the world over, from the bleeps of R2-D2 to the ominous breathing of Darth Vader, all the while focusing on the technology and ingenuity behind them. Mainstream books like this don’t turn up often, even for cultural landmarks like Star Wars, so we sat down with Rinzler that year to go behind the scenes of his behind-the-scenes book.