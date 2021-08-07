Cancel
Connecticut State

Whale dies 3 months after move from Canada to Connecticut

crossroadstoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYSTIC, Conn. (AP) — One of five beluga whales acquired from an aquarium in Canada after a legal fight with animal rights activists has died at its new home in Connecticut. Officials at Mystic Aquarium, which specializes in beluga research, said in a Facebook post that the male whale had arrived in May with a preexisting medical condition. It died Friday, despite “round-the-clock medical treatment, testing, and 24-hour monitoring,” the aquarium said in a statement.

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

