Public Safety

UPDATE: Woman shot and killed at an apartment complex at Owens near Pecos; Suspect on the loose

By Julia Romero
8newsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are on the scene of a homicide investigation near Owens Avenue and Pecos Road. Lt. Ray Spencer tells 8 News Now a woman in her 30s was found shot inside her apartment on Friday around 6:30 p.m. The male suspect is described as being...

#Shooting#Las Vegas#Crime Stoppers#Pecos#Klas#Umc
