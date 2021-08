Next week the Concordia High School football program will be hosting their annual Youth Football Camps. Wednesday and Thursday will be for grades 3rd-6th, and work on skills for offensive positions, along with the hawk tackling system taught by the CHS Football Staff. On August 6th the FNL Under The Lights camp will take place for grades K-6th. This camp will include skill work, along with other football-related activities. Both camps are open to all boy’s and girls, and provide an opportunity for the kids to interact with the High School football players.