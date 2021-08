And so the back and forth continues between Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni and his former co-star on Law & Order: SVU, Mariska Hargitay. Despite being on different shows nowadays, it appears as if Meloni and Hargitay have a tighter friendship than perhaps ever before. The two starred on Law & Order: SVU as Detectives Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson, respectively, for the show’s first 12 seasons. Hargitay, of course, still stars on the show. Meanwhile, Meloni has moved on and is now with Law & Order: Organized Crime which is set to premiere its second season next month.