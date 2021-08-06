Home That’s Not Really a Home Is This Week’s Most Popular Home

Charming 2 bedroom ''Beach House'' is ready for a new owner. This is the perfect canvas to be the next great ''Air BNB'' or short term rental. Located just a few feet from the stunning North Beach 3rd Coast that offers all of the fun in the sun amenities you can ask for. Tie the boat off and walk home for a nap. Some of the homes updates include; a complete tear off roof about 7 years ago, newer furnace, newer water heater, newer appliances, several new windows that are still under warranty. Off street parking for two vehicles. This property will not qualify for FHA or VA financing. Conventional financing or cash will be no problem. Dockominium 40 foot slip. Great Location. Closest to the main building for convenience and is on the Congress Parkway for great summertime people watching. Features 50 amp shore power electricity, fresh water and internet. Slip owner has access to recently updated Lakeshore Towers Condo amenities which includes: outdoor heated pool, 2 party rooms, game room, exercise room, with his/hers separate locker rooms with showers. This slip includes 1 underground assigned parking space. Close to waterfront activities, fireworks and live music. Boat up restaurants, award winning beaches, lighthouse, plus walking distance to shops, restaurants, bars, art galleries and so much more in the hip and revitalized downtown Racine.