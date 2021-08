Tom Daley missed out on the Olympic gold he has long coveted in the men’s 10 metre platform event as he settled for bronze despite a near-faultless display in the final. Daley topping the podium alongside Matty Lee in the synchronised competition was one of the most enduring feelgood stories of Tokyo 2020 as he ended a 13-year wait for glory at the Games, but solo success continues to be elusive.