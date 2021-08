BOZEMAN, Mont. — Last week, former Montana state skier Kris Shampeny was named the new head coach of Montana State’s Ski Team. When asked what he is looking forward to most about coming back to Bozeman and taking over as the new head coach of Montana State’s Ski Team Shampeny said, “The group of athletes that are there and the kids that are there are really solid a solid group of people is probably what excites me the most. They are motivated, they are dedicated, they want to see changes happen, they want to get better and keep progressing in the sport.”