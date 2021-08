Team France will take on Team France in the Women’s Basketball Semifinals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Friday. The winner of Friday’s matchup will advance to the Gold Medal Game on Sunday while the other team will have a chance to play for a medal in Saturday’s Bronze Medal Game. Team France escaped its Quarterfinal Round contest versus Spain with a narrow 67-64 win. Meanwhile, Japan edged Belgium in what was arguably the most entertaining basketball game of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to advance to the Semifinals.