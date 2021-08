UPDATE: Confusion among prosecutors almost led to the release of the man charged in the New York hit-and-run death of actress Lisa Banes, who appeared in the films Gone Girl and Cocktail, as well as Broadway and television. A prosecutor mistakenly told the judge at a hearing that suspect Brian Boyd had to be released without bail. He would have been on supervised release had the motion gone through. Manhattan Criminal Court Judge James Clynes was later advised of the mistaken advice, and set bail at $30,000 for Boyd. He was arrested Thursday for the June 4 collision that resulted in Banes’s...