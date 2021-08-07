NASCAR to honor Danville native and NASCAR Hall of Famer Wendell Scott for his win

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A special honor is coming to Danville native and NASCAR Hall of Famer Wendell Scott. NASCAR announcing on August 28th just before the Coke Zero 400 race at Daytona, they will properly recognize Scott as he was the first African-American to win a NASCAR race back on December 1st, 1963. The win coming at Speedway Park in Jacksonville, Florida. It was Scott’s only cup series win. Scott never had his name called in victory lane, nor did he get his moment in the spotlight. The Scott family says, they received the purse winnings, but they didn’t even get the actual trophy. “It is a big moment for the family and my parents legacy. It is something that will be enshrined in history. It is something that we will look forward too,” said Wendell Scott’s son Frank Scott. The upcoming recognition for Wendell Scott comes one day before what would have been Scott’s 100th birthday!