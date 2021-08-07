Cancel
Husband-wife Seattle police officers fired for being at Capitol riot

By Meryl Kornfield
Washington Post
Cover picture for the articleAfter an investigation concluded that two Seattle police officers stood by the U.S. Capitol as rioters invaded the building on Jan. 6, the two lost their jobs Friday. The officers, Alexander Everett and Caitlin Everett, were two of six officers from the department under investigation after attending the pro-Trump rally that proceeded to the deadly storming of the Capitol building. The married couple joins a growing number of off-duty police officers facing repercussions for attending the riot. At least 20 current or former members of law enforcement were charged relating to the Capitol mob, with officers in Texas and Virginia dismissed over the riot.

