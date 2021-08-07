USA's Steveson scores late to win wrestling gold

Paul Heyman teased The Rock’s final match in a new Inside the Ropes interview. “Well, you ask multiple questions in one diatribe, so I’ll try to answer them as succinctly as possible. One, Rock schmock. Who doesn’t want to main event WrestleMania against Roman Reigns? Anybody who says they wouldn’t be interested in a WrestleMania main event is lying to you. Anybody who suggests they wouldn’t be interested in the WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns is lying to you. Roman Reigns is the most dominant WrestleMania main eventer in history. And Rock is just one of many people who are clamouring to step into the ring with Roman Reigns at any time, especially at WrestleMania,” he said.