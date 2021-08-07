Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Mayor London Breed Signs Balanced Budget to Support Economic Recovery, Meet City’s Top Challenges

By Post Staff
postnewsgroup.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco Mayor London N. Breed signed into law the City and County of San Francisco’s balanced budget for Fiscal Years (FY) 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. The budget advances new investments to support San Francisco’s economic recovery; continue the COVID-19 response; ensure public safety; provide behavioral health care; prevent homelessness and transition people into services and housing; create more housing; promote nonprofit sustainability and equity initiatives; and support children, youth and their families.

