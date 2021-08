For those on the outside, and some who may harbor such thoughts on the inside, wide receiver Sterling Shepard has a message:. If you do not like it, there’s the door. The methods of coach Joe Judge are once again up for debate after he put his entire team through conditioning running and demanded push-ups after a large brawl near the end of Tuesday’s practice. These sort of melees are commonplace. The punishment for this, though, was more in line with what goes down in high schools and colleges as opposed to the NFL.