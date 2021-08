Conforto went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Phillies. He didn't get the start with southpaw Ranger Suarez on the mound for Philadelphia, but Suarez got the hook after only 2.2 innings. Conforto then replaced Brandon Drury in right field and took Mauricio Llovera deep in the ninth inning. It was his first homer since July 19 and only his seventh of the year, but Conforto has shown signs of emerging from his slump, going 5-for-18 over the last six games with two doubles and four walks.