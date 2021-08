Hill practiced with the second-team offense Saturday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. After spending the first two practices of training camp with the starting offense, Hill relegated those duties to Jameis Winston on Saturday. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Hill was reportedly much more impressive with the second stringers, specifically making impressive throws on deep passes. As head coach Sean Payton has previously said that Hill and and Winston will alternate practices with the top offense during training camp, it will be interesting to see if Hill can continue impressing as a downfield passer when he's back playing against the first-team defense.