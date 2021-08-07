Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Blue Jays use 9-run 5th to beat skidding Red Sox 12-4

By IAN HARRISON Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15s4Qt_0bKUKx1L00

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run homer, Teoscar Hernández had three hits and three RBIs, and the Toronto Blue Jays used a nine-run fifth inning to beat Boston 12-4 on Friday night, handing the skidding Red Sox their seventh loss in eight games.

Rookie right-hander Alek Manoah (4-1) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings to win for the third time in four starts as Toronto improved to 7-1 since returning north of the border July 30.

The Red Sox have scored five runs or fewer in 13 straight games, leaving shortstop Xander Bogaerts feeling frustrated.

“Maybe we should try harder because apparently what we’re doing right now is not enough,” Bogaerts said. “This game is about whoever is putting up more runs. It’s a really, really bad time to be playing bad right now.”

Boston has been outscored 57-22 over the past eight games.

“When it’s going bad, it’s going real bad,” Bogaerts said.

Toronto (58-49) is a season-best nine games above .500.

George Springer had two hits and drove in three runs, while Bo Bichette had two hits and an RBI for the Blue Jays, who wiped out a 2-0 deficit by sending 14 batters to the plate in the pivotal fifth. Toronto had nine hits in the inning, seven of them for extra bases.

“That was incredible,” said Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk, who scored three runs. “That was just kind of a glimpse of what this offense is capable of.”

Alejandro Kirk, Grichuk and Breyvic Valera opened the fifth with consecutive doubles off Red Sox right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (9-7). Springer flied out, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was intentionally walked and Marcus Semien struck out.

Bichette followed with a tiebreaking single, Hernández lined the first pitch he saw to center for a two-run double, and Gurriel hooked the very next pitch off the left-field foul screen, ending Eovaldi’s outing.

“It just happened so fast,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “They’re a good offensive team. Eovaldi was doing an amazing job until there. It’s a tough one.”

Gurriel’s homer was his 12th and Toronto’s 165th. The Blue Jays began the day tied with San Francisco for the major league lead.

Right-hander Hansel Robles came on and gave up a double to Kirk, then hit Grichuk with a pitch, causing the umpires to warn both benches.

Blue Jays players exchanged angry words with Robles from their dugout railing, and several players from both teams spilled onto the field during the next at-bat, but the situation did not escalate.

Grichuk said he spoke to Boston players during and after the game and was assured the pitch was accidental.

“One got away,” Grichuk said. “He was probably trying to pump up to get out of there.”

Eovaldi allowed eight hits and a season-high seven runs in 4 2/3 innings, extending his winless streak to five starts.

Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer off Toronto left-hander Ryan Borucki in the sixth, his 18th.

NOT-SO-QUICK RELIEF

Red Sox infielder Jonathan Araúz, recalled from Triple-A Worcester earlier in the day, came on to pitch in the eighth. Tossing pitches that averaged around 40 mph, Araúz gave up two hits and a sacrifice fly.

RUN PRODUCERS

The nine-run inning was Toronto’s biggest since a 10-run sixth against the Yankees last Sept. 7.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Guerrero started at 1B one day after being hit in the back of the left hand by a pitch from Cleveland’s Bryan Shaw. The ball struck the padding on the back of Guerrero’s batting gloves. Guerrero said he’s a big advocate for wearing protective padding at the plate. “If it was up to me, I’d use the entire catching gear,” he said.

Red Sox: Boston put rookie OF Jarren Duran on the COVID-19-related injured list and recalled Araúz from Triple-A. Cora said Duran has not tested positive for the virus and is isolating at the team hotel. Cora also said the entire team was tested Friday “because of everything that’s going on.”

UP NEXT

The Blue Jays and Red Sox play a day-night doubleheader Saturday, making up for a July 20 rainout in Buffalo, N.Y. LHP Robbie Ray (9-5, 3.04 ERA) faces Boston RHP Nick Pivetta (8-5, 4.57) in the afternoon game. At night, RHP José Berríos (8-5, 3.31) makes his second Toronto start, going against RHP Tanner Houck (0-2, 2.45). Houck will start in place of struggling LHP Martín Pérez, who was moved to the bullpen Friday.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

364K+
Followers
94K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Teoscar Hernández
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Homer
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Nick Pivetta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Red Sox#The Blue Jays#Triple A Worcester#Yankees#Trainer S Room#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox could be on the verge of roster shakeup; Garrett Richards to bullpen, Bobby Dalbec to WooSox among possibilities

BOSTON -- After losing 10 of their last 13 games, the Red Sox might be ready to shake things up a bit. Throughout the first 4 ½ months of the season, the Sox have largely stuck with the same core of players while shuffling only complementary pieces on the outskirts of their roster. But with just 48 games left -- and their deficit in the AL East growing by the day -- it wouldn’t come as a surprise if some major roster shuffling takes place soon. In fact, many possibilities are being discussed, major-league sources said this week.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox 1, Blue Jays 4: Comebacks are harder in seven innings

One of the themes of Alex Cora’s pressers this year has been the need for his lineup to make contact. Particularly in situations with runners on base, the manager has talked about how the lineup just needs to put the ball in play and let good things happen. They failed at that today. The offense had a few big chances, including three with a man on third and less than no outs, and they struck out in all three of those spots. They managed only one run off Robbie Ray, who to his credit stepped up with men on base, and with Garrett Richards living in the middle of the zone it was not enough.
MLBvavel.com

Runs and highlights: Toronto Blue Jays 1-4 Boston Red Sox in 2021 MLB

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. Tonight, in the second game of the day, Toronto Blue Jays fell 1-4 to Red Sox. The victory went to Garrett Whitlock and the loss to Steven Matz (8-6); the save went to Matt Barnes (23).
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox 4, Blue Jays 12: It just keeps getting uglier

Earlier in the year, the Red Sox seemingly just found ways to win. More recently, they’ve been finding ways to lose. This time they held an early lead, with Nathan Eovaldi cruising. But then the offense wasted a chance to open up the lead in the top of the fifth, and the wheels came off for Eovaldi in the bottom of the inning. He’d allow seven runs in the blink of an eye, and the game turned from Boston lead to Toronto laugher. Just another day for these Red Sox these days.
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox melt down in 9-run fifth inning, fall to Blue Jays, 12-4; Boston drops to 1-7 in last 8 games

At one point Friday night, the Red Sox had a 2-0 lead over the Blue Jays in their first game at Rogers Centre in nearly two years. Nathan Eovaldi, making his 22nd start of the season for the Sox, got off to a strong start in the opener of this four-game weekend series by retiring 12 of the first 15 batters he faced over four impressive, scoreless innings.
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays beat Red Sox after a walk-off home run in first game of doubleheader

TORONTO — A patient Blue Jays lineup found a way to outlast a solid pitching performance from Canadian Nick Pivetta in the opening game of their doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. With Pivetta of Victoria, B.C. out of the game after six outstanding innings, Toronto second baseman...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Nick Pivetta deserved more than what his teammates gave him

The Red Sox let Nick Pivetta down in a massive way. Yesterday should’ve been a day of celebration for the Red Sox, but sadly it wasn’t meant to be. With one pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Blue Jays took the first game of a double-header and dealt Boston another blow to their season. It could have and should have ended differently.
MLBallfans.co

Blue Jays settle for split with Red Sox after extra-inning loss

The Blue Jays experienced a Boston Marathon on Saturday, complete with a Heartbreak Hill near the end. So close to a doubleheader sweep to fuel a growing playoff fire, they fell 2-1 in the extra inning to the Red Sox as the American League wild card race tightened. But they can make it three of four with a victory in Sunday’s finale at Rogers Centre.
MLBMLB

Blue Jays split DH as Berríos slings 6 K's in 6

TORONTO -- Deep postseason runs are often paved with deep pitching staffs. The Blue Jays’ staff, particularly the rotation, has been making quite a statement this homestand about what it’s capable of should an October opportunity come knocking. Following a 1-0 walk-off win in Game 1 of Saturday’s seven-inning doubleheader...
MLBPawtucket Times

Ryu expected to start for the Blue Jays against the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (65-48, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (59-50, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (6-7, 5.21 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (11-5, 3.22 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -213,...
MLBbostonnews.net

Red Sox edge Jays in extras for split of twin bill

Jonathan Arauz singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the visiting Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 to gain a split of a doubleheader Saturday night. Arauz singled against Adam Cimber (2-3) to score Franchy Cordero, who started the extra inning at second base.

Comments / 0

Community Policy