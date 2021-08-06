Cancel
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Boardwalk Booming With Business As New Jersey Faces Wave Of COVID Cases

By Kerri Corrado
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Face masks will make a return to New Jersey classrooms for the new school year. The rule only applies in indoor settings. But the same guidelines will not apply in Pennsylvania.

The Atlantic City boardwalk was packed Friday night, some wearing masks while others chose not to, as the Delta variant spreads quickly.

“Last year, this boardwalk was empty. People were so scared they didn’t even want to come out of their house,” one man said.

But now, the Atlantic City boardwalk is back to business, with masks or without them.

“And a lot of it is choice. Even folks that are fully vaccinated will still wear them if that’s what makes them comfortable,” said Rebekah Mena with the Atlantic City Mayor’s Office.

Although, there is a wave of concern surfacing as New Jersey faces an uptick in COVID cases fueled by the Delta variant.

“For the [Mayor Marty] Small administration, that is always concern, making sure that we can keep our businesses open,” Mena said.

“I am concerned and I do plan to get vaccinated,” one woman said.

“Yeah, because I have to protect myself when I go home. I have family. kids,” George Villafane said.

The rise in cases is prompting New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to require universal masking in classrooms grades Kindergarten through 12.

“The health and safety of our kids is among if not my most sacred responsibility,” Murphy said.

Meanwhile in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf says masks are recommended but not required in classrooms.

And in Delaware, Gov. John Carney has not made a decision on the mask mandate just yet.

But no matter where you live, people Eyewitness News spoke with are just happy to get out and enjoy the beach days and summer nights.

“I have been in the house so long,” one man said.

While many had different views on vaccinations and masks, they agree on one thing — beating COVID for good.

