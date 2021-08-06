Cancel
Brooklyn Nets sign James Johnson

InsideHoops
 4 days ago

The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward James Johnson. Johnson has appeared in 685 games (232 starts) across 12 seasons with New Orleans (2021), Dallas (2020-21), Minnesota (2020), Miami (2016-20), Toronto (2014-16 and 2011-12), Memphis (2013-14), Sacramento (2012-13) and Chicago (2009-11), recording averages of 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 20.6 minutes per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. The 34-year-old split the 2020-21 campaign between New Orleans and Dallas, appearing in 51 games and averaging 7.2 points on 44.6 percent shooting from the field, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 20.5 minutes per game. Johnson has made five postseason appearances in his career, including helping lead the Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2016. The Cheyenne, Wyo., native was originally selected with the 16th overall pick in the first round of the 2009 NBA Draft by Chicago after spending two seasons (2007-09) at Wake Forest, where he was a two-time All-ACC Third Team selection.

