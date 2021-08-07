Eddie Merchany

We lost our only brother, Eddie Merchant, 64, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Cedar Rapids. Born Edward J. Merchanton Sept. 23, 1956, in La Porte City, Iowa, to Jerry and Arlene Kosnar Merchant. He grew up in Vinton, was a 1975 graduate of Washington High School, and a 1980 graduate of Parks College in Cahokia, Ill. Eddie inherited his love of airplanes and flying from our Dad and spent his career as a pilot, aerobatic pilot and flight instructor. He wowed people all over the U.S. with his aerial maneuvers as part of an aerobatic team and could be seen often piloting one of Dad's homebuilt bi-planes. He was a gifted pilot, won numerous awards and ate, drank and slept airplanes.