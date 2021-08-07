Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

Eddie Merchany

thegazette.com
 5 days ago

We lost our only brother, Eddie Merchant, 64, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Cedar Rapids. Born Edward J. Merchanton Sept. 23, 1956, in La Porte City, Iowa, to Jerry and Arlene Kosnar Merchant. He grew up in Vinton, was a 1975 graduate of Washington High School, and a 1980 graduate of Parks College in Cahokia, Ill. Eddie inherited his love of airplanes and flying from our Dad and spent his career as a pilot, aerobatic pilot and flight instructor. He wowed people all over the U.S. with his aerial maneuvers as part of an aerobatic team and could be seen often piloting one of Dad's homebuilt bi-planes. He was a gifted pilot, won numerous awards and ate, drank and slept airplanes.

www.thegazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Aurora, IA
City
Vinton, IA
City
Marion, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
La Porte City, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington High School#Parks College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from a groundbreaking Census report

The United States is becoming more diverse more quickly than anticipated as minority communities grow while white populations shrink for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a new trove of data from the decennial count it conducted last year. The data, which will be...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy