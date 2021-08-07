Faber William Miller
Faber William Miller, 53, was born on Aug. 17, 1967, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 1, 2021, from cancer. Faber graduated from Washington High School in 1986, and worked at Intertrade Steel for 25 years. Prior to that, for six seasons, Faber was a member of the pit crew for Brad Loney's ASA racing team. The No. 33 team traveled the racing circuit from Florida to Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and everywhere in between.www.thegazette.com
Comments / 0