Sherman County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sherman by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sherman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHERMAN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

